Brush fire spreads rapidly in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A brush fire was spreading rapidly in the Ramona area of northeast San Diego County Friday morning.

The blaze started along Sawday Truck Trail and had grown to about two acres by 9:30 a.m. One building was engulfed in flames and others were threatened. The blaze was moving at a “critical rate of spread,” a Cal Fire official said.

California Highway Patrol closed SR-78 in the area.

Sawday Truck Trail runs between Ramona and the Julian area, parallel to state Route 78. The flames were burning just south of the highway, according to Cal Fire’s Thomas Shoots.

Cal Fire said there were evacuations ordered for the region, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were affected. SkyFOX video showed at least one structure burning.