Burglary crew from Oakland caught after cop chase in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – On the run and at dangerous speeds.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the men doing this to evade officers were a burglary crew from Oakland.

And even though they were cuffed and charged, police warn other burglary crews from the Bay Area lining up to take their place.

All the reasons tourists come to Los Angeles make it appealing to suspects; it’s a target-rich environment.

Those targets are rental cars.

Detectives with the Wilshire station say the word is out and crews from up north are flocking to the streets and parking lots around The Grove, Farmer’s Market, and Museum Row, looking for cars like Jessica’s with out-of-state plates, rental barcodes in the window, and possibly luggage inside.

Wouldn’t it be a bad way to start a vacation?

Security video shows how quickly it can happen.

Police say another crew from the Bay Area was caught on camera breaking a window, grabbing items, and fleeing within minutes.

It all happened in broad daylight at busy intersections, even with pedestrians walking by.

That’s why the LAPD is asking tourists not to leave anything in the car.

Remember that while you’re out strolling the LACMA lights, thieves are patrolling for a score.

Latest Stories: