Busy travel day expected despite COVID-19 warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is still expected to be a busy travel day despite warnings from health officials to stay put.

At San Francisco International Airport, there were plenty of cars arriving early Wednesday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control had recommended virtual festivities or just celebrating with the people you already live with.

California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly suggested taking the feast outside with predictions of mild weather across the state — the open air helping with dispersing airborne particles.

Over the weekend, three million travelers were screened by TSA, showing that these warnings and alternate ideas are not being heard.

SFO has even sold out of its day-of COVID-19 tests.

For people arriving in California this Thanksgiving, state officials issued a Travel Advisory, advising to self-quarantine for 14 days once in the state. This extends to any residents flying or driving out of state for the holiday and coming back next week.

Hospitalizations in the state are up 81% over the last two weeks, with ICU admissions increasing 57%, according to Dr. Ghaly.

On Tuesday, California reported 15,329 new cases. Officials anticipate 12% of those new cases wind up in hospital 2-3 weeks from now.