Butte County wildfire evacuees camp out in Chico Walmart parking lot

CHICO (KRON) - An out-of-control wildfire continues to tear through Butte County, as 29 people have been killed and 228 are still missing on Monday night.

Also, hundreds of people are now homeless after the flames consumed their homes. Shelters are packed, many of which are at capacity.

Evacuees are now camping out in a Walmart parking lot.

Monday marks the fifth day that thousands of evacuees have been out of their homes.

They are getting free hot meals, clothes, and water. The Chico Walmart parking lot is now packed with a small community of campfire evacuees and volunteers.

"They gave me a pair of pants," Paradise evacuee Daniel Hansen said. "They went into Walmart and bought me a pair of pants. He didn't have to do that for me, but he did."

A whole section of the parking lot is dedicated to clothing donations. Fire victims were sorting through the racks, as more community members drove in to drop off more supplies.

One man was walking around the parking lot handing out masks.

"It's really amazing how a community like this can come together when a family or a town needs the help," volunteer Isaiah Rosi said.

Evacuees were walking around dazed by their displacement, but thankful for the people taking the time to help.

"Our dream is gone right now, but I just want to say everyone out here has been so gracious, and we are so thankful for our friends who are so supportive in all of this," Paradise evacuee Karyn Bartley said.

Food trucks are lining the lot next to tents.

One couple grilling burgers drove all the way from San Luis Obispo to help.

"It's heartbreaking to think about what these people went through, but my wife and I thought we always talk about trying to help, and we just thought we gotta load up and just go do it," volunteer Chad Noland said.

Volunteers tell KRON4 this free marketplace in the Walmart parking lot has been up and running the last couple of days.

Volunteers say they are prepared to be There for as long as needed.

