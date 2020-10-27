CA back on NY’s coronavirus quarantine list

This Oct. 28, 2017, photo shows the right wing and winglet of a United Airlines 737-800ER airplane descending through a layer of clouds over the Chuuk Lagoon en route to Chuuk Airport in Weno, Federated States of Micronesia. An Air Niugini plane hit the water short of the runway Friday morning, Sept. 28, 2018 while […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — New York has added California back to its coronavirus quarantine list.

This means any traveler coming to New York from California must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

New York says states are added to the list based upon a seven day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

California has seen a 5.9% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, according to Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday.

Nearly all 49 other states are on New York’s quarantine list. The travel advisory excludes people coming into New York from the mandatory quarantine if they were only passing through one of the states on the list. This means

Latest Stories: