Capitol rioter from CA dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ arrested

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia.
Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.
He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.
A criminal complaint says Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint while inside the Capitol’s rotunda.
The complaint also says Gonzalez live streamed a video where he discussed going to the Capitol to “take our country back.”
It’s unclear whether Gonzalez has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.