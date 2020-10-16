CA GOP won’t comply with order to remove unauthorized ballot boxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday is the deadline for California’s Republican party to follow the attorney general’s order to remove unauthorized ballot drop boxes scattered across the state.

The California Republican Party says it won’t comply with the attorney general and secretary of states cease and desist order, which expires Thursday.

The state’s Democratic leaders issued the order, claiming the Republican-owned ballot boxes violate state ballot harvesting laws. Republicans disagree.

“We believe what we are doing which is providing, safe and lock receptacles for voters to place their ballots in that Republican Party volunteers or paid staff will then, in compliance with the law deliver to the registrars within 72 hours. That’s what the law provides,” Harmeet Dhillon with the Republican National Committee said. “For the attorney general and secretary of state to claim otherwise is voter intimidation and election interference.”

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said they’re still reviewing a letter from the California Republican party regarding these ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, the secretary of state’s office tells us that they are exploring other options and that they reserve the right to ensure the law is followed.”

Republican party officials couldn’t say Thursday how many ballots these boxes have collected.

They’ve been up for about a week.

GOP officials said whether this results in a legal battle weeks before the election deadline is up to the attorney general.

