CA health officials give all clear to resume Moderna vaccine distribution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California health officials on Wednesday gave the all clear for the state to resume administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This after the Moderna vaccine was temporarily paused on Sunday due to possible allergic reactions.

California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan released a statement Wednesday advising providers the option to immediately resume administering the Moderna vaccine.

“Our highest priorities are to ensure that vaccines are safe and effective, and distributed equitably and efficiently,” Dr. Pan said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we recommended that providers pause the distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 41L20A on Sunday evening. Yesterday, we convened the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and additional allergy and immunology specialists to examine the evidence collected. We had further discussions with the County of San Diego Department of Public Health, the FDA, CDC and manufacturer, and found no scientific basis to continue the pause. Providers that paused vaccine administration from Moderna Lot 41L20A can immediately resume.

“These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based. Members of my family who have qualified to receive the vaccine as health care workers or because of their age have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, and I encourage every Californian to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.”

For more information, visit the California Department of Public Health‘s website.