CA inches closer to average snowfall levels

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The California Department of Water Resources conducted their second snow survey of the season, and while the recent storms didn’t produce enough to be where the department would like to be, they did help inch closer to seasonal averages.

The manual survey recorded 63 inches of snow depth & a snow water equivalent of 17 inches, which is 93% of the Feb. 1 average for Phillips Station.

Overall the state is seeing 70% of its average snowfall.

Ski resorts have seen over a feet of snow in the last two days, with additional accumulation possible north of I-80, according to the National Weather Service.