SAN DIEGO — Did you work for Instacart in California between Sept. 13, 2015 and Dec. 15, 2020? If so, you may qualify for a restitution payment.

The San Diego City Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that millions of dollars in Instacart funds are ready to be distributed to some shoppers and drivers who were underpaid as independent contractors.

The funds come from a $46.5 million settlement from a lawsuit that the city attorney’s office filed against the giant grocery shopping app four years ago.

The suit alleged that the San Francisco-based company misclassified its shoppers as independent contractors when they should have been considered employees.

Although the settlement was reached in October 2022, the final judgment was entered by the court only recently, the attorney’s office explained.

“It’s gratifying to see hardworking Instacart shoppers receive the compensation they deserve. At the height of COVID-19, they provided a lifeline to California families,” San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said. “My office will continue to look out for them and other working families.”

The amount of reimbursements will vary depending on the number of hours worked by each individual shopper between the timeframe of Sept. 13, 2015 and Dec. 15, 2020. The attorney’s office says around 308,000 people are believed to be eligible for these restitution payments.

A company called Simpluris will be sending out notices of restitution eligibility by email to the affected workers and will be managing the distribution of payments, said the attorney’s office.

Anyone who believes they are eligible for funds can obtain more information here.

A timeline for reimbursement payments has not been announced at this time.

This lawsuit against Instacart followed a California Supreme Court decision in Dynamex v. Superior Court that established a standard for determining whether an individual is an employee or an independent contractor under California law.