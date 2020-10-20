Sports fans in CA can attend games at outdoor stadiums

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — You can now watch the 49ers play at Levi’s Stadium!

Professional sporting events in outdoor stadiums can begin reopening in California, officials announced Tuesday. As long as the counties are in Tier 3 (moderate/orange) or Tier 4 (minimal/yellow).

Orange tier counties can have 20% capacity at these outdoor stadiums, and Yellow tier counties can have 25% capacity.

San Francisco is in the Yellow tier now. Santa Clara County remains in the Orange tier.

The 49ers released a statement expressing gratitude toward Governor Newsom saying, “We welcome our fans and their support of local businesses and vendors that are critical to our local economy, especially during these difficult times.”

Further restrictions include having tickets available only in advance, not on the day of. Eating and drinking are limited to only when people are in their assigned seats, and face masks are mandatory throughout the stadium.

People will be allowed to park at the stadium, but tailgating is not allowed.

