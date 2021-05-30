CA prisoners save 2 fellow inmates from overdose

(LOS ANGELES COUNTY) — The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department has said prisoners at a California jail helped to avert a “potential tragic outcome” by administering doses of naloxone, known as Narcan, to two fellow inmates suffering from possible overdoses on May 26.

This footage, released by the department on May 27, shows the intervention at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

“When deputies arrived, the two unconscious inmates had just received a dose of Narcan, administered by fellow inmates,” the department said in a statement. “Minutes later, a third inmate began to complain of dizziness. All three inmates were treated by medical staff on scene and subsequently transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

The sheriff’s department said a “potential tragic outcome was averted by fellow inmates housed in the same dorm.”

According to officials, inmates at the prison have been given access to naloxone, which blocks the effects of opioids, under a new pilot program.

Two doses of naloxone, branded as Narcan, are being distributed in each dorm at the prison, with inmates given an instructional video on how to administer it during orientation, the sheriff’s department said.

“If the pilot program continues to save lives, the department plans to expand this program to all custody facilities,” it said in a statement.