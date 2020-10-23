CA reports significant jump in new COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California on Friday reported a significant jump in new COVID-19 cases.

Officials said in the last 24 hours, there were 6,141 new cases and 73 deaths – the biggest one-day case count in weeks.

Statewide, there were 886,865 confirmed cases and 17,262 deaths.

U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.

The drug, which Bay Area-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days — from 15 days to 10 on average — in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Latest Posts