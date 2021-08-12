CA Republicans target Hispanic voters in effort to get Gov. Newsom out of office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – With less than a week until recall ballots hit mailboxes, the California Republican Party is targeting Hispanic voters in an effort to get more people to vote Governor Newsom out of office.

This comes after our recent Inside California Politics poll showed the majority of that racial group would vote to recall Newsom.

Dozens of California GOP volunteers gathered for a virtual workshop Thursday.

The focus: Build relationships and gain support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall from Latino voters.

“What this Governor can’t buy is the people of California and the movement that’s created by his failed leadership,” GOP Chairwoman Jessica Milan Patterson said.

The group plans to spend the next month engaging with Latinos through religious and community groups, going door to door, and propping up phone banks.

They’re working to reach business owners impacted by shutdowns and lower-income Latinos affected by the state’s taxes and housing issues.

Thursday’s workshop comes after our recent Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll showed growing support for Governor Newsom’s recall. 54% of Hispanic respondents said they would vote to remove the governor from office.

Studies show about 30% of California’s voting population is Latino.

Patterson: “Now our job at the California Republican Party is to make sure we turn those voters out.”

Reporter: “I know you are the first Latina GOP Chairwoman, what do you think is not sitting well with this group when it comes to this Governor?”

Patterson: “Well, I think within the Latino community there are very specific issues that are integrated into our everyday life in that pursuit of happiness. Number two is making sure your children have a good education and number three is making sure our streets are safe.”

CA GOP officials say the group now has 64,000 volunteers, a 52% increase from the last election cycle.

Those volunteers are set to mobilize on the GOP’s day of action this upcoming Saturday. The group acknowledges there’s a lot of work to do in a little bit of time.