CA scientific experts confirm Moderna vaccine is safe

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California’s world-class scientific experts have confirmed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is safe for public use in California.
Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has monitored the federal vaccine process and independently reviewed the data, according to the Office of the California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that California is expecting 672,000 doses to begin arriving this week.
UPS CEO said “This is a critically important initiative for UPS, and we are committed to delivering what matters for as long as it takes.”