CA sees massive uptick in COVID cases, deaths

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California is seeing a record number of deaths as all of the Bay Area is now under a stay-at-home order.

In just one day, more than 370 people died from COVID-19 — setting a record in the state.

Meanwhile thousands of infections continue to surge as ICU bed capacity remains threatened.

Grim milestones continue to be reached as the Bay Area struggles in the fight against COVID-19.

The state saw more than 52,000 new cases as the death toll is also climbing.

All of the Bay Area is now under a stay-at-home order as a massive uptick in numbers threatens ICU bed capacity across the region.

“Unfortunately, the Bay Area’s intensive care availability has fallen below 15%,” Dr. Grant Colfax said.

Overall, the Bay Area is at 13.1%. San Francisco is currently at 28%, while Marin has zero beds available.

San Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax says two more Bay Area counties have run out as well.

“Right now, Santa Clara and San Mateo, our neighboring counties have no beds for any ICU patients,” Dr. Colfax said.

The stay-at-home order will remain in effect until Bay Area counties ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%.

Currently, the Northern California region is still at just over 28%.

Health officials say we cannot afford another surge over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“Imagine not having a hospital bed for your mom or your dad or your grandmother or even your child or any other loved one,” Dr. Colfax said.