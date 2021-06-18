Cal Fire: 600-acre Park Fire burning northeast of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are battling a 600-acre wildfire northeast of Chico in Butte County.

The Park Fire was 25% contained around 6 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire reports.

The fire is burning near Upper Park Road and Bidwell Park, according to Cal Fire. It has burned out of the City Park and into the county area.

Cal Fire strike teams from Sonoma, Santa Clara and Grass Valley are responding to the Park Fire with the Chico Fire Department and inmate fire crews.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.