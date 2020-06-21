Live Now
CAL FIRE Captain dies in hiking accident near Big Sur

California

(BCN) – David William Lutz, a 33-year-old captain with the CalFire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit died Wednesday in an off-duty hiking accident at Pfeiffer Burns State Park near Big Sur, CalFire and Firefighters Local 2881 said on Saturday.

Lutz, a native of Los Gatos and raised in Corralitos, just north of Watsonville, attended the Monterey Fire Academy and began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Corralitos CAL FIRE station. 

David began his career in 2008 as a Firefighter I in the San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit. 

He most recently was stationed at the El Granada Station within the Half Moon Bay-based Coastside Fire Protection District.

Lutz is survived by his wife Tisha Lutz, a stepdaughter, two young children and another on the way; parents Michael and Mary Anne Lutz, and eight siblings.

