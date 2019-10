MERCED COUNTY (KRON) — CAL Fire Captain, Paul Rotondaro, from the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit was killed in a car crash Wednesday in Merced County, according to CAL Fire.

The Merced resident left behind his wife, 13-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son.

Rotondaro began his career with CAL Fire in 2006.

“His incredible sense of humor, loyalty and willingness to help others will not be forgotten,” the agency said.

No additional details are available at this time.