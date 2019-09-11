Cal Fire: Man arrested for starting 53-acre fire in Lake County

KELSEYVILLE (KRON) – A man has been arrested in connection to causing the Oak Fire in Lake County that broke out over the weekend, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire started on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. near Live Oak Drive in Kelseyville.

It burned about 53 acres, including an out-building.

The fire forced about 300 people to evacuate the area and Highway 29 was shut down.

Officials determined that the fire was caused by ‘equipment use.’

Jody Buck Hickey was said to be welding and grinding in dry grass, which led to his arrest on Monday.

Authorities say Hickey was charged for being guilty of unlawfully starting a fire by being reckless.

Cal Fire officials want to remind all to be cautious when working outside with equipment.

‘Clear any dry vegetation or flammable items from your work area, have a water source nearby and stop work by 10 a.m.’