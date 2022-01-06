CalCare: What’s inside California’s free healthcare plan proposal?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposed bill and state constitutional amendment to create a free universal healthcare system in the state was officially unveiled in Sacramento on Thursday.

Assembly Bill 1400 would establish universal healthcare under the name CalCare, providing “comprehensive universal single-payer health care coverage.” The amendment goes on to detail how the system would be funded.

According to the proposal, all California residents would be eligible and entitled to enroll as a member of CalCare. There would be no fees, payments, premiums, copayments, deductibles, or other charges.

A member shall not be required to pay a fee, payment, or other charge for enrolling in or being a member of CalCare. Assembly Bill 1400

Covered health care benefits would include:

Medial and health facilities

24-hour emergency services

Prescription drugs

Medical devices

Mental health

Reproductive, maternity, and newborn care

Prenatal and postnatal care

Pediatrics

Oral health (dentistry) and vision services

Emergency services and transportation

Hospice and skilled nursing facility care

Dialysis

CalCare service providers would be any provider physically present in the State of California and licensed to practice in California.

In support of the proposal, the legislation cites a rise in health care costs for both residents and businesses, services denied due to a health plan’s “economic needs rather than patients,” and billions of dollars spent on administrative care instead of focusing on patient care instead.

The method to pay for the system is detailed in the constitutional amendment ACA-11. Taxes to pay for the system include:

Annual excise tax on businesses with $2 million income of 2.3%

Payroll tax for employers with 50 or more resident employees of 1.25%

For workers earning more than $49,000 a 1% payroll tax

Personal income tax for those earning $149,509 or over

The amendment would require voter approval before it goes into force. Assembly Bill 1400 must pass the assembly by the end of January to be able to advance through the legislature this year. A hearing for the bill is scheduled for next week.