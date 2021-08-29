Caldor Fire: Evacuation warning issued for South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — An evacuation warning was issued for all of South Lake Tahoe basin Sunday night, according to officials from El Dorado County.

The evacuation warnings, which went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday, affect residents in El Dorado County and Alpine County.

Parts of both counties are under evacuation orders.

Evacuation ORDER

El Dorado County – Desolation Wilderness from the watershed ridge to the CA ENF/CA TMU wilderness boundary. From the El Dorado/Placer County line to Echo Lakes.

Alpine County – Highway 89 south, from Luther Pass Road to the Pickets Junction (Highway 88). West on Highway 88 to Kirkwood. South to include Kirkwood Ski Resort and Caples Lake.

Evacuation WARNING

El Dorado County – The remaining area of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Alpine County – Highway 88 at Forestdale Road. West of Forestdale Road and south to the Pacific Crest Trail crossing. West of the Pacific Crest Trail to the Summit City Canyon Trail. West of Summit City Canyon Trail and south to the El Dorado/Stanislaus National Forest line. El Dorado/Stanislaus National Forest Line west to the Alpine and Amador County line.

A Red Cross shelter is open for those evacuating from the area at the Douglas County Community Center, located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, NV.