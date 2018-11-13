CalFire website allows residents in Butte County to see damage of homes
Cal Fire has put up a website to show the damage from the Camp Fire in order for residents and business owners to see the status of their property.
On the website, people are able to type in their address to see the damage.
The map indicates the structures most damaged in red and least damaged in green.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CAL FIRE'S CAMP FIRE STRUCTURE STATUS MAP
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
