CHINO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A fire department in Southern California is celebrating a baby boom in its ranks.

Fifteen firefighters with the Chino Valley Fire District in San Bernardino County proudly posed for adorable photographs with their new bundles of joy.

All of the firefighters’ babies were born within the past year.

“CVFD is excited to share with you the newest additions to our fire family! Meet our firefighters and their 15 babies that were all born in the span of twelve months,” the Chino Valley Fire District wrote on Facebook.

(Chino Valley Fire District)

“Many of our firefighters became first-time dads during the trying times that we all faced during the pandemic. We are happy to share with you our little bundles of joy!” the fire district wrote.

(Chino Valley Fire District)

Maybe at least one baby will be a future firefighter!