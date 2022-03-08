SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is up 10 cents from yesterday, just as the state and nation reach record highs.

California’s average price of $5.44 early Tuesday is the highest ever recorded in the Golden State. The average nationwide price of $4.10 yesterday was also a record.

Gas prices are spiking currently due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Later this morning President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil imports, which could send prices even higher. Already some companies, such as Shell, have announced they won’t buy gas from Russia.

As KRON4 reported March 4 (https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/some-bay-area-gas-tops-6/), at least one gas station in the Bay Area (Menlo Park, to be specific) started charging over $6 a gallon. That’s becoming more and more common.

According to AAA (https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=CA), San Francisco’s average price is now $5.59. It’s $5.62 in Marin County, $5.57 in Sonoma and Napa counties, $5.56 in San Mateo County, $5.50 in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, $5.48 in Solano County and $5.47 in Santa Clara County.