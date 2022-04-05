SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A wild fox attacked a California lawmaker outside the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C. before it was captured on Tuesday.

Capitol Police said several “aggressive fox encounters” unfolded on Capitol Hill and multiple people were bitten by the fox.

U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, who represents parts of Sacramento County, said the fox bit him in the leg on Monday while he was walking to his office.

Bera used an umbrella to scare the fox away.

“What does the fox say? Last night, I found out… Joking aside, animal bites are extremely serious. Happy to report that I am healthy and back at work serving the people of #CA07,” Bera wrote on Twitter.

(Image courtesy Capitol Police)

As soon as the fox was captured by animal control officers, fox fans on Twitter rallied to “free the fox.”

Some Twitter users believed that the fox was just trying to protect its den or babies.

Capitol Police reported that there are likely fox dens on Capitol Grounds.

“Foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their dens and territory,” police wrote.

Animal controls officers are currently searching for more foxes to trap and relocate.