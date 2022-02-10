Calif. wildlife team rescues penguins from Peru oil spill

Humboldt penguins are seen after being cleaned at the Parque de las Leyendas Zoo in Lima, Peru, on Feb. 2, 2022. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A California-based wildlife rescue group is helping sea birds that were caught in a major oil spill along the coast of Peru.

Unusually large waves from an undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga damaged a tanker ship that was unloading oil at a refinery in Peru.

More than 500,000 gallons of heavy crude oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean near the shores of Ventanilla, Peru, on Jan. 15.

The spill stained nearly 30 miles of Peru’s beaches and nearby islands.

Bird species in the area include the vulnerable Humboldt Penguin, Peruvian Booby, Guanay Cormorant, and the Peruvian Pelican.

A penguin rescued from the oil spill recovers. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP via Getty Images)

International Bird Rescue, based in Fairfield, Calif., sent a team of bird experts to help alongside a Brazil-based rescue group, Aiuká.

At least 200 oiled animals have been rescued and many are being cared for at Parque de las Leyendas Zoo in Lima, Peru.

The spill was described as an “ecological disaster” by the Peruvian government.

Bird specialists remove oil from a cormorant affected by the oil spill. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP via Getty Images)

International Bird Rescue has a long history of working with international emergency response partners to provide the best outcome after an oil spill.

Over the past 50 years, International Bird Rescue has responded to over 230 oil spill events, including the 1989 Exxon Valdez Oil Spill, the 2000 Treasure Oil Spill in South Africa where 20,000 oiled penguins were saved, and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig blowout in the Gulf of Mexico.