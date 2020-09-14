California, 19 other states sue Trump Admin over methane emissions rule

(KRON) — The state of California and 19 others are suing the Trump Administration over new regulations the lawsuit claims will threaten public health.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra tweeted on Monday that the lawsuit was filed because of the administration’s “rollback of critical regulations limiting methane emissions.”

The announcement comes hours before President Trump touches down at McClellan Park near Sacramento, California.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced amendments to the 2012 and 2016 New Source Performance Standards for the oil and natural gas industry in August. According to the EPA, “the two rules combined are expected to save the industry millions of dollars in compliance costs each year.”

Specifically, the EPA is rescinding emissions standards and methane standards.

The Attorney General claims the amendments “are expected to increase emissions of methane, volatile organic compounds, and other hazardous air pollutants by 850,000, 140,000, and 5,000 tons respectively by 2030.”

As the West Coast faces historic and deadly wildfires this year, climate change has become a focus of concern for state leadership. On Friday, Newsom said, “the debate is over around climate change. Just come to the state of California, observe it with your own eyes.”

Trump however, said the wildfires come from a lack of forest management on the state’s parts.

Joining California in the lawsuit:

Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia, as well as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the City and County of Denver, and the City of Chicago.