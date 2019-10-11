SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California will become the first U.S. state to allow employers, co-workers and teachers to seek gun violence restraining orders against other people.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill on Friday after it was previously vetoed twice by former governor Jerry Brown.
The new law goes beyond a previous law approved by Brown that allowed only law enforcement officers and immediate family members to ask judges to temporarily take away peoples’ guns for fear of those people representing a danger to themselves or others.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have laws similar to California’s current law.
The new California law that takes effect on Jan. 1 will be broader.
Latest News Headlines:
- Stalker found celebrity by studying reflections of her pupils in photos
- California adopts broadest US rules for seizing guns
- Morning Buzz: Kershaw’s cataclysmic post-season woes continue
- Jane Fonda reportedly arrested while protesting climate change at Capitol
- Mistrust swirls among PG&E customers as power shutdown enters 3rd day