California Adventure launching ‘A Touch of Disney’ in March: How to get tickets

Missing the craveable flavors of the Disneyland Resort, or even just taking in the sights and sounds while strolling through the parks? A new experience opening next month at Disney California Adventure is seeking to bring back some of the magic as the theme park closure nears the one-year mark.

Highlighting some of Disney’s most popular foods and beverages, character experiences and other offerings, “A Touch of Disney” will begin at California Adventure on March 18, the resort announced Wednesday.

For Disney foodies, treats will range from the frosty Dole whip found outside Disneyland’s Enchanted Tiki Room to the classic Monte Cristo sandwich featured in the park’s New Orleans Square, according to a news release. Many of the items will be served in snack-sized portions to allow guests to indulge in a wider variety of their favorites.

Disney is also bringing back character experiences, noting in the release that guests “may see Mater and Lightning McQueen in Cars Land or Joy and Sadness at Pixar Pier,” in along with other favorites like Mickey and Minnie.

On top of that, the event will feature unique photo locations and the latest Disney merchandise.

While the theme park, in essence, remains closed — you still won’t be able to go on any rides or other attractions — more shops and restaurants will open in an expended section of the park that visitors have not been able to set foot in for nearly a year. That includes Lamplight Lounge and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, both part of Pixar Pier.

Previously, guests could go into the Buena Vista Street area of DCA, which reopened last fall as part of an expansion of Downtown Disney. Once “A Touch of Disney” launches, that Buena Vista Street section will be part of the ticketed event. (It will continue to be free until March 14.)

As is the case with Downtown Disney, capacity for “A Touch of Disney” will be limited each day, and coronavirus-mitigating health and safety measures will be in place, officials said.

The event will run Thursday through Monday, from 12 to 8 p.m., with introductory ticket prices at $75. The cost includes admission, parking, a $25 dining card valid toward the purchase of food and non-alcoholic drinks, and unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken that day.

Ticket sales start March 4 for select dates from March 18 through April 5, and some will be released on a rolling basis until the experience ends. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Disneyland.com.

Those who wish to indulge in outdoor dining during the event can make reservations for Lamplight Lounge or Cathay Circle Lounge beginning March 11.

Like all large theme parks in the state, Disneyland and California Adventure have been closed since last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s still not known exactly when amusement parks will be able to welcome back visitors due to coronavirus restrictions implemented by the state.