(KRON) — California will be restricting state-funded travel to three states due to recently enacted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in each state, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday. State-funded travel to Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming will be restricted “in response to their discriminatory laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community,” AG Bonta said in a press release.

Bonta’s office called legislation recently passed by the three states “part of a concerning trend of discriminatory practices in states across the country, aiming to roll back hard-won protections.” The AG’s office, in particular, cited laws that sought to target and marginalize transgender youth by prohibiting them from participating in sports in accordance with their gender identity, and restricting access to gender-affirming health care.

The travel restrictions announced Friday are mandated by California Assembly Bill 1887. AB 1887 requires that the AG post a current list of states subject to law on his website. Currently, there are 24 states on the AB 1887 page of the AG’s website.

“These new laws enacted by Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming aren’t just discriminatory, they constitute a clear case of government overreach — and it’s an alarming trend we’re witnessing across the country,” said Attorney General Bonta. “By preventing transgender individuals from participating in sports aligned with their gender identity, or by denying them access to critical healthcare, these legislative actions directly contradict the values of inclusivity and diversity. These laws pose significant risks for deepening the stigmatization and alienation of LGBTQ+ youth who are already subject to pervasive discrimination, bullying, and hate crimes.”

Missouri was added to the list as a result of Senate Bill 39 which prohibits public schools, charter schools, and public and private colleges and universities from allowing transgender girls to participate in athletics consistent with their gender identity.

Last month, Missouri’s governor also signed AB 49 into law, which restricts gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Nebraska was added to the list over LA 574, the “Let Them Grow Act,” which makes it difficult for anyone under the age of 19 to receive gender-affirming care. It also subjects health care practitioners to liability for providing such care.

Wyoming was added for passing SF 133, which like the Missouri law, prohibits schools from allowing transgender girls from participating in sports in line with their gender identity.

Recently, Georgia, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana and Utah were added to the AB 1887 list, which also includes Texas and Florida.

“AB 1887 reflects California’s policy to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender Americans,” the AG’s office said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The law prohibits any state agency, department, board or commission from funding travel to states included on the list.