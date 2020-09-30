California allows hi-lo sirens for evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A new California law will allow cities and towns to use a “hi-lo” siren in emergency vehicles to help with evacuations.

The bill, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, was introduced by Senator Bill Dodd in Napa.

The “unique warning” will alert people “to approaching threats and getting them out of harm’s way quickly. It was used in my district for the latest wildfires and proved extremely effective,” Dodd said in a press release Wednesday.

Listen to the siren:

According to Dodd’s office, the siren was used in the LNU Lightning Complex Fires and helps to get people to evacuate.

About a month after those LNU Lightning Complex Fires, another wildfire began burning through the North Bay. The Glass Fire is currently over 48,000 acres and just 2% contained in Napa and Sonoma counties. Thousands were evacuated as the fire began and no fatalities have been reported.

