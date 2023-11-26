SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Taking your bicycle out for a cruise could be dangerous for those in the Golden State.

Personal Injury Lawyer, John Fitch analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine which states have the highest proportion of cyclist fatalities among all road collision deaths.

Bad news for California cyclists — the state landed at fourth deadliest in the U.S.

Data shows California experienced 10,578 total road collision fatalities between 2017 to 2021. Of these, 712, or 6.73%, were cyclists, placing the Golden State in the top.

Here’s a look at the top 10 deadliest states for cyclists, based on this collected data:

Rank State Cyclist Fatalities Total Road Deaths Rate of Cyclist Deaths 1 Florida 805 9,472 8.50% 2 New York 203 2,810 7.22% 3 Hawaii 20 277 7.22% 4 California 712 10,578 6.73% 5 Delaware 23 364 6.32% 6 New Jersey 88 1,574 5.59% 7 Louisiana 141 2,528 5.58% 8 Arizona 162 2,922 5.54% 9 Nevada 42 975 4.31% 10 Colorado 88 2,072 4.25% (Data sourced from: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; Census.gov)

A spokesperson for John Fitch commented on the findings, saying: “It’s widely believed that cyclists are most at risk on the roads in the states with colder temperatures and a higher likelihood of ice and snow, especially as we proceed into the winter months.”

Despite this, the spokesperson pointed out that the findings suggest, the weather is not the only hazard for cyclists since sunny states like Florida, Hawaii and California were among the most dangerous.

“The number of vehicles on the road, the nature of the area, and driver or cyclist behavior can all contribute to the risk factor,” the spokesperson commented.

Be safe out there, California riders.