California announces lawsuit against Trump admin. over new immigration rule

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — California is suing the Trump Administration over a new, controversial immigration rule.

“They don’t like immigrants, they don’t like them if they’re documented or if they’re undocumented,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday.

A son of immigrants, Becerra dug into the Trump Administration’s latest immigration policy.

The state sued the administration Friday over the public charge rule.

The policy would block green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance like medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers.

Becerra argues the rule creates unnecessary new obstacles for hard-working immigrants who want to legally live in the United States.

“This Trump rule weaponizes nutrition, healthcare, and housing, it acts like a ticking time bomb,” the attorney general said.

More than a dozen other states have filed similar lawsuits.

This marking California’s third lawsuit filed against the federal government just this week.

“I never thought I would start my week defending a bald eagle, and end my week defending the Statue of Liberty,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Federal officials haven’t commented on California’s lawsuit specifically, but U.S. immigration officials have said they want self-sufficient people coming into this country.

