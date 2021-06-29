California another step closer to decriminalizing psychedelic drugs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California has moved another step closer to decriminalizing psychedelics amid a debate over whether their prohibition is an outdated remnant of the War on Drugs.

The bill advanced from a committee Tuesday after the author removed a substance from the bill that opponents said can be used as a date-rape drug.

It would allow those 21 and older to possess for personal use and social sharing seven drugs including LSD, mescaline and the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener said the drugs are transforming lives.

But he amended his bill to remove the potential date-rape drug ketamine from the list.