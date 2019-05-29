California Assembly OKs bill to deter shootings by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/KRON) – California’s state Assembly has passed legislation intended to deter shootings by police by tightening when officers can legally open fire.

Lawmakers approved the bill Wednesday, 66-2, after changes last week ended what had been vehement opposition from law enforcement.

“This bill is the first step in a number of steps that do talk about race, that talk about class, that talk about bias, that talk about fear,” said Assm. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles).

The bill would allow police to use deadly force only when it is necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious injury to officers or bystanders. It was sparked by public outrage over fatal shootings by police, including the killing of unarmed vandalism suspect Stephon Clark in Sacramento.

Law enforcement leaders say the revised language would mostly leave existing court rulings in place. But they say the updated standard, combined with more required training for officers, would do more than any other state to deter shootings.

Lawmakers hope both sides of the issue are always considered as the new law moves forward.

“My issue is this became a partisan issue when it should never be,” said Democratic assemblyman Jim Frazier.

BREAKING: California Assembly passes police use of force bill AB392. Overwhelming support on the floor today, all but two lawmakers approved. pic.twitter.com/3ytftfHMur— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 29, 2019

Emotions high here on Assembly floor.



We’re now approaching 2nd hour of floor debate on California’s Police Use of Force Bill, AB392.



Assm. Mike Gipson says he struggles with this bill, but says he will support today pic.twitter.com/XLoA8JWuSE— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 29, 2019

A testament to her patience and endurance… I haven’t seen @AsmShirleyWeber sit down once as lawmakers have now spent nearly two hours discussing her police use of force bill, AB392. pic.twitter.com/qWAPc1cFpK— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 29, 2019

