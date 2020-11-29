California attacker killed by victim’s mother, sister

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A man beating and choking his estranged girlfriend in a Southern California home was killed by the woman’s mother and sister Saturday as they tried to rescue her, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the South Pasadena home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The woman’s mother and sister are not expected to face charges, Sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall told the Los Angeles Times. They had beaten the man with a golf club and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News