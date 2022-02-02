California Attorney General settles two-year lawsuit over baby formula lead levels

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the two-year settlement with Perrigo Company has ended, officials say.

Bonta and 10 other district attorneys announced the settlement this morning.

The lawsuit alleged Perrigo’s infant and toddler products violated Proposition 65’s warning threshold for harmful compounds in food.

The settlement requires Perrigo to reduce the level of lead in its products.

As of now, Proposition 65’s maximum lead levels are 5-7 parts per billion. Perrigo’s formula products exceeded that amount, according to the attorney general’s office.

If Perrigo’s new formula exceeds California’s maximum lead levels, Perrigo can not sell in California, Bonta added.

Lead exposure can affect a child’s IQ, body growth, hearing problems, and kidney function. Experts say there is widespread scientific agreement that no lead level exposure is safe for children.

Bonta says he is committed to reducing harmful metals in consumer products.