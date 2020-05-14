California author’s books help children cope with death

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A California author has written two children’s books to help little ones cope with death.

The first book is called “Trevor and Me” and is based off of a true story.

It’s about a friendship that develops between an elderly white man in deteriorating health and a young Asian girl.

The second book is called “The Last Meal.”

It is about four fictional death row inmates who happen to be birds.

Author Yuno Imai says the books are timely because of the families that are now coping with death during the pandemic.

She says she wrote the books because her own mother didn’t want to talk about the subject.

She tells KRON4 she has already been hearing from people who are currently dealing with death.

Imai says her books can help children be less afraid as they face the death of loved ones.

