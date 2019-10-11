California becomes 1st state to require universities to offer abortion medication

This July 23, 2019 photo shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom signed a law Tuesday, July 30, requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the state’s primary ballot, a move aimed squarely at Republican President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom has had quite the eventful day as he signed two additional laws Friday afternoon.

The governor signed SB 24, which requires student health centers on UC and CSU campuses to offer abortion by medication techniques on site.

California will become the first state in the nation to require public universities to offer abortion medication at campus health centers, beginning in 2023.

“As other states and the federal government go backward, restricting reproductive freedom, in California we are moving forward, expanding access and reaffirming a woman’s right choose,” Newsom said. “We’re removing barriers to reproductive health – increasing access on college campuses and using technology to modernize how patients interact with providers.”

The bill requires the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls to manage a Reproductive Health Fund that will provide private funding to public university health centers for the new services.

A goal of SB 24 is to be accessible and convenient for women, who often miss class or work to go off-campus to seek abortions.

In addition, the governor also signed AB 1264 which reduces unnecessary barriers and requirements to accessing birth control from Planned Parenthood.

The bill clarifies that birth control can be prescribed via teleconference without a video chat, allowing people to safely access birth control through a phone app which will expand access to birth control in California.

This year, California doubled investment in reproductive health to a record $100 million.

The investment will provide hundreds of millions to Planned Parenthood and other critical women’s health providers.