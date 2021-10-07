California bill protecting ‘revenge porn’ victims signed into law

SACRAMENTO, CA – FEBRUARY 19: A view of the California State Capitol February 19, 2009 in Sacramento, California. After days of wrangling, the California State Senate secured the necessary two-thirds majority to pass a $41 billion budget after Sen. Abel Maldonado (R-Santa Maria) broke party lines and voted for the budget. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – A new bill, which aims at providing more time for victims of “revenge porn” to report abuse, is now law after being signed by Governor Gavin Newsom today.

Senate Bill 23, authored by Senator Susan Rubio, extends the statute of limitations for invasion of privacy cases from one year when the content is posted to one year when the victim discovers any images or intimate materials are posted.

“Perpetrators of domestic violence sometimes us the release of private, intimate images as another tool of coercive control,” said Rubio. “It’s an attempt to shame and intimidate the victim, with the plan to provoke long-lasting trauma in their personal and professional lives. I want to thank Governor Newsom for signing this bill, and all my colleagues for their support. This will give victims, who often don’t find out till much later that the images have been released, more time to seek justice.

Revenge porn often involves online postings of intimate photos taken over the course of a relationship where the victim may have consented to the original taking of the picture, but not electronic distribution. Typically, these photos are posted to social media sites to shame, embarrass, harass and intimidate the victim.

“The posting of intimate or private photos and videos without consent in not only invasive, and turning increasingly common, but a form of image-based sexual abuse,” said Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley. “I want to thank Governor Newsom for signing this important piece of legislation and our author Senator Rubio for being a champion for victims of crime.”

The Alameda County District Attorney’s office sponsored the bill.