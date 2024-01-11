SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A California bill that aims to restrict the use of police K-9s during arrests for certain crimes is looking to advance through the legislature this year.

Assembly Bill 742, introduced by Assemblymember Corey Jackson (D-Moreno Valley) last year, is moving to the full Assembly for a vote after it was put on hold during the previous session.

Under the bill, the use of K-9 units will be prohibited for any form of crowd control or in situations where threats of death or serious bodily injury are not a factor for officers attempting to apprehend a suspect.

It would also ban the use of police dogs for biting or pursing a suspect unless there is an imminent danger to officers or another person. Use of police dogs during search and rescue, as well as explosives and narcotics detection, are not impacted by these restrictions.

The chamber has until the end of January to approve the bill. If lawmakers do, it will go to the Senate before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

Across the state, police attack dogs are estimated to account for more than one in 10 uses of force that result in serious injury each year, according to the California Department of Justice.

Supporters of AB 742 say the bill would prevent dangerous escalations of interactions between the public and officers that could lead to these severe injuries, in turn aiding in the restoration of trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“The vast majority of Californians severely injured by police attack dogs are not armed with any weapon,” ACLU California Action‘s director of governmental affairs, Carmen-Nicole Cox, said in a statement on Wednesday, citing a newly released report from the organization on the use of K-9s expressly to attack an individual during an interaction.

The study, which looked at data and public records from 37 police agencies across California, found that law enforcement does not frequently use attack dogs, but in the majority of incidents when they do it is against people who were unarmed and were suspected of minor crimes.

It also noted that attack dogs are are disproportionately deployed against Black Californians or other individuals from communities of color, as well as in incidents where an individual is experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

“The bites from police attack dogs … cause deep and lasting wounds that often result in long-term pain and permanent disability,” said Dr. Altaf Saadi, an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School who co-authored an essay published by Physicians for Human Rights on police attack dogs in California. “(This includes) nerve injury, loss of function of arms and legs, disfigurement, and enduring psychological trauma.”

Some law enforcement agencies, on the other hand, have expressly contested AB 742.

In a statement of opposition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna argued that its restrictions on K-9 use for law enforcement would effectively take away a “less lethal force option” for officers looking to change the behavior of a suspect. He did agree with the section of the bill prohibiting the use of K-9s for crowd control at assemblies like protests.

“Our canine units are only deployed after extensive verbal warnings and announcements are given to the suspect, bystanders, and surrounding residents,” Luna said in the statement. “Often, the mere presence of a canine is enough to dissuade criminal acts or compel a suspect in hiding to surrender without incident.”

Law enforcement agencies contend that only a fraction of the instances that K-9 units are deployed to a scene result in the dog attacking whomever officers are interacting with.

In the city of San Diego, only about 1% of calls for the K-9 unit between 2017 and 2022 resulted in the handler releasing their dog to bite a suspect, according to Lt. Chris Tivanin with the San Diego Police Department’s K-9 unit.

“What those dogs do is provide time and distance for police officers to address violent, suicidal, confrontational suspects and that really is the fundamentals of de-escalation,” Tivanin told Nexstar’s KSWB back in August at a memorial for a SDPD dog killed in the line of duty.

According to the ACLU report, studies examining the impact of either terminating K-9 apprehension programs or limiting the dogs’ deployment has not been found to have a negative impact on public safety outcomes in municipalities that have taken those steps.