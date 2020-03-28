California braces for what’s expected to be a significant surge in COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A somber warning from Los Angeles today as the city prepares for what’s expected to be a significant surge in cases of COVID-19.

With 257 new confirmed cases in Los Angeles on Friday and five new deaths, L.A. is readying for an expected surge in the coming days.

“Yesterday’s increase though of over 50% would of course have a doubling rate in less than two days,” LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “By that measure we would be where New York City is in number of cases per capita in Los Angeles County six days from now.”

LA is actively seeking more medical staff and Garcetti said the city may even recruit medical students to assist. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy arrived at the port of Los Angeles Friday. It will immediately increase available beds by a third, and by two-thirds once at full capacity.

“Every bed not taken in Los Angeles, by the great work of the men and women here will mean one more bed for the surge that the governor spoke about,” Garcetti said.

Governor Newsom lauded adjustments made throughout the hospital system, to meet the high demand for beds and protective equipment.

“We’re not only surging our overall capacity in the state to meet the need going forward, but we’ve been able to reduce the current census within the hospital system, also in preparation to meet this moment,” he said.

Another announcement Friday was an order to close county beaches and hiking trails, with county and city parks still remaining open. The order is good through April 19.

Latest News Headlines: