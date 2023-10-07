SAN DIEGO — San Diego is considered the “greenest” city in the country, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

“Green living,” according to the personal finance company, means a choice to engage in cleaner, more sustainable habits in order to preserve the planet as much as possible.

Researchers at WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities by population across key indicators that were subcategorized into four groups: energy sources, transportation, environment, as well as lifestyle and policy.

San Diego ranked No. 1 nationwide with a total score of 71.76. San Jose came in at six with a score of 66.83; San Francisco ranked seventh with a score of 66.65.

Slightly trailing San Diego, Honolulu, Hawaii ranked No. 2 and Portland, Oregon ranked No. 3. On the contrary, Gilbert, Arizona was listed in last place at No. 100.

This is the second year in a row WalletHub ranked San Diego as the “greenest city” in America. Their full rankings for 2023 can be found below:

Things that were taken into consideration included factors like water quality, green space, light population, miles of bicycle lanes, community gardens, presence of plastic bag bans, the number of smart-energy initiatives, among several other components.

Overall Rank* City Total Score Environment Transportation Energy Sources Lifestyle & Policy 1 San Diego, CA 71.76 4 26 2 3 2 Honolulu, HI 69.53 3 2 26 10 3 Portland, OR 68.79 14 12 13 1 4 Washington, DC 68.20 7 5 15 8 5 Seattle, WA 67.22 37 10 11 2 6 San Jose, CA 66.83 13 16 1 25 7 San Francisco, CA 66.65 22 3 20 6 8 Oakland, CA 66.59 18 14 3 13 9 Fremont, CA 66.47 2 25 5 35 10 Minneapolis, MN 64.45 12 1 31 14 11 Irvine, CA 62.45 20 31 5 23 12 Sacramento, CA 62.24 61 13 16 7 13 Denver, CO 61.00 75 7 21 5 14 Albuquerque, NM 59.85 28 58 14 29 15 Madison, WI 59.58 5 4 62 31 16 Buffalo, NY 59.37 30 8 47 19 17 Riverside, CA 57.14 83 55 19 4 18 St. Paul, MN 57.07 27 50 28 34 19 Stockton, CA 56.90 34 97 25 11 20 Long Beach, CA 56.85 88 9 10 30 21 Boston, MA 56.52 9 11 37 72 22 Los Angeles, CA 56.37 87 38 12 21 23 Austin, TX 56.29 32 32 36 32 24 Chula Vista, CA 56.04 57 63 4 46 25 New York, NY 55.26 64 36 34 18 26 Bakersfield, CA 55.05 86 22 22 24 27 Pittsburgh, PA 55.03 11 17 76 22 28 Anaheim, CA 54.96 60 56 5 33 29 San Bernardino, CA 54.92 70 62 5 20 30 Boise, ID 54.69 73 21 23 42 31 Lincoln, NE 54.66 23 15 33 89 32 Fresno, CA 53.95 85 65 18 12 33 Reno, NV 53.74 50 42 35 40 34 Las Vegas, NV 53.19 82 30 17 48 35 Baltimore, MD 52.89 42 34 58 15 36 Cincinnati, OH 52.67 21 24 90 17 37 Colorado Springs, CO 51.86 49 46 32 62 38 Orlando, FL 51.79 56 39 60 16 39 Atlanta, GA 51.55 24 23 56 49 40 Philadelphia, PA 50.87 41 33 70 27 41 Santa Ana, CA 50.23 94 48 5 37 42 Anchorage, AK 49.62 54 47 54 45 43 Scottsdale, AZ 49.56 53 43 71 44 44 San Antonio, TX 49.49 67 59 30 66 45 Lubbock, TX 49.05 63 61 40 54 46 St. Louis, MO 48.93 44 85 57 26 47 Milwaukee, WI 48.87 43 29 82 36 48 Aurora, CO 48.81 77 70 24 58 49 Raleigh, NC 48.74 28 40 75 53 50 Omaha, NE 48.38 19 44 61 79 51 Kansas City, MO 48.32 52 27 59 64 52 Garland, TX 48.14 48 100 40 41 53 Charlotte, NC 48.06 31 52 64 52 54 Nashville, TN 47.78 16 60 67 78 55 Toledo, OH 47.72 15 35 98 67 56 Tampa, FL 47.66 45 19 94 43 57 Wichita, KS 47.37 35 96 49 90 58 Miami, FL 47.33 81 20 88 9 59 El Paso, TX 47.30 47 64 53 85 60 Virginia Beach, VA 47.11 1 98 83 65 61 Henderson, NV 47.00 65 79 48 56 62 Tucson, AZ 46.71 72 18 69 47 63 Lexington-Fayette, KY 46.59 17 74 95 82 64 New Orleans, LA 46.43 51 37 65 88 65 Phoenix, AZ 46.18 74 83 38 51 66 Indianapolis, IN 46.10 36 66 63 73 67 Columbus, OH 45.99 39 41 80 70 68 Laredo, TX 45.88 66 81 40 80 69 Tulsa, OK 45.80 89 45 27 99 70 Chesapeake, VA 45.63 6 90 92 81 71 Jacksonville, FL 45.25 10 49 91 96 72 Durham, NC 45.24 55 67 66 93 73 Dallas, TX 45.19 76 72 52 50 74 Irving, TX 45.13 68 99 40 61 75 St. Petersburg, FL 45.11 26 77 78 87 76 Jersey City, NJ 44.96 92 6 99 38 77 Fort Wayne, IN 44.76 46 76 85 98 78 Winston-Salem, NC 44.68 25 87 79 95 79 Norfolk, VA 44.27 40 84 92 75 80 Chicago, IL 44.16 95 51 55 28 81 Oklahoma City, OK 43.86 90 68 39 76 82 Fort Worth, TX 43.85 80 80 51 63 83 Memphis, TN 43.56 38 69 77 97 83 Birmingham, AL 43.56 8 92 96 69 85 North Las Vegas, NV 43.48 84 73 29 100 86 Louisville, KY 43.27 58 53 89 55 87 Cleveland, OH 43.20 33 91 86 68 88 Arlington, TX 43.11 69 82 40 94 89 Plano, TX 42.53 71 95 40 86 90 Corpus Christi, TX 42.27 79 94 40 92 91 Greensboro, NC 41.59 59 93 81 71 92 Detroit, MI 41.18 62 54 84 84 93 Hialeah, FL 41.14 78 86 97 39 94 Newark, NJ 40.59 93 28 87 57 95 Houston, TX 37.96 99 89 50 60 96 Chandler, AZ 36.83 96 78 71 74 97 Baton Rouge, LA 36.22 91 57 100 77 98 Mesa, AZ 36.20 97 71 68 83 99 Glendale, AZ 35.70 98 75 71 91 100 Gilbert, AZ 35.17 100 88 71 59

According to a Gallup poll, 52% of Americans believe environmental protections should be prioritized over economic growth.