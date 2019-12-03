California consumers can soon opt out of having personal info sold, thanks to new law

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The California Attorney General’s Office Monday kicked off a week-long series of public hearings on California’s Consumer Privacy Act.

The new law extends privacy rights to consumers by allowing them to opt out of having their information sold to other businesses, be informed about information being collected and requires businesses to delete information if a consumer tells them to do so.

The law applies to companies that make more than $25 million dollars a year.

“We believe consumers should be able to understand what information is being collected, why and how it’s being used and have the ability to opt out for any use of information they don’t like,” said Kris Rosa with Nonprofit Alliance.

Several people at Sacramento’s hearing Monday made suggestions.

Some business owners say they have concerns about the cost of the new law, which will require company websites to have a clear link on their homepage that reads “do not sell my personal information.”

Legal advocates hope the attorney general considers clarifying how consumers can and cannot opt out.

“The systems are just not there yet to effectively message that to the business, so we would like to stick with the statute in terms of opt out requests and not have browser settings or plug-ins be treated as opt out requests,” said Mike Pelote with the Civil Justice Association of California.

The hearings continue this week in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fresno.

In addition to these public hearings, the attorney general’s office is also taking written comment on this through Friday.

