California could move into Stage 3 in June, Gov. Newsom suggests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While the Bay Area moves into Phase 2 of California’s four-stage reopening plan, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday suggested that the rest of the state could be just weeks away from Phase 3 during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Phase 3 is not a year away. It’s not 6 months away. It’s not even three months away. It may not even be more than a month away,” Newsom said at his daily press briefing, this one in Napa Valley. “We just want to make sure we have a protocol in place to secure customer safety, employee safety and allow the businesses to thrive in a way that is sustainable.”

According to the guidelines, Phase 3 of reopening involves resuming operations at businesses that are considered higher-risk because people must be in close proximity with each other and social distancing will be extremely difficult if even possible.

These businesses include hair and nail salons, barbershops, gyms, movie theaters, and sporting events with no live audiences.

Earlier this month, Newsom revealed the state’s first known case of community spread of the coronavirus could be traced back to a nail salon.

Newsom notes it’s important to understand that these businesses will not reopen all at the same time. Rather, the state plans to slowly roll out openings and ease restrictions in the coming weeks.

