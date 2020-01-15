California couple goes missing in Tijuana

GARDEN GROVE (KRON) – Police are searching for a Garden Grove couple who recently went missing in Tijuana.

Police said 70-year-old Jesus Guillen and 68-year-old Maria Lopez drove their truck into Tijuana to collect rent from their tenants and were supposed to return Friday.

However, when the couple never made it back home, their daughter got worried and used the “Find My Phone” service to track down her parents.

The app showed the couple still at their Tijuana property.

A relative had previously told the daughter they were not there.

She is now in Tijuana assisting in the search for her parents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 714-741-5810.

