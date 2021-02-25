How some people were able to misuse CA’s COVID vaccine codes

(AP) — California is revamping its plan to help essential workers and seniors in underserved communities get coronavirus vaccinations after officials learned that access codes for appointments were being used by people who aren’t eligible for the shots.

It comes as the state of 40 million people tries to prioritize vaccinating the most vulnerable.

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services spokesman Brian Ferguson says the state provided general access codes to community groups to sign up residents at federally funded vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland.

But the codes were passed on, leading some people to sign up for shots who shouldn’t. The state will issue individual codes starting next week.