California DACA recipients rally while awaiting Supreme Court decision

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Dozens of dreamers and their supporters sent a message Tuesday to the United States Supreme Court: There home is here.

California has more DACA recipients than any other state in the country.

“When you’re undocumented, it means you’re stuck in one place, you’re not allowed to move forward or move backwards, but today, with everyone standing alongside me, I feel like I can finally take a step forward,” said DACA recipient Alejandro Cervantes.

Tuesday’s rally came as the nation’s highest court heard arguments for and against the program that protects 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. when they were children either illegally or with families that overstayed visas.

“I’ve been trying to stay very, very hopeful,” said Maria Jose Fernandez Florez, a DACA recipient.

Maria was born in peru.

“If it gets turned down. I lose my job, I will probably have to lose the house that my mom and I are in, and the fact that I could lose it all over one simple decision, it has me very uncertain,” she said.

Some dreamers feel vulnerable by sharing their undocumented status, but say they hope their stories and their situation will make an impression even on those who can’t fully relate.

“Their journeys are incredible,” said DACA supporter Jeff Peck. “The Trump Administration is trying to take that gift away, for no reason other than the fact the gift was given to us by president Obama. I’m outraged. “

There wasn’t a counter protest at this rally, but shortly after it ended, a man came up to the capitol wearing a make america great again hat and asked KRON4’s Ashley Zavala “where are the cry babies.”

He declined to elaborate on his question in front of the camera.

