California executive gets 4 months for bribing son’s way into Georgetown

California businessman Stephen Semprevivo departs federal court Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Boston, after pleading guilty to charges that he bribed the Georgetown tennis coach to get his son admitted to the school. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) – A Los Angeles businessman has been sentenced to four months for paying $400,000 to get his son into Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit.

Fifty-three-year-old Stephen Semprevivo was sentenced in Boston’s federal court Thursday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in May.

He is the third parent to be sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal.

Authorities say Semprevivo paid $400,000 to an admissions consultant who orchestrated the scheme in 2016. It’s one of the largest bribes in the scheme.

Prosecutors recommended 13 months in prison, a fine and restitution to Georgetown. Semprevivo’s lawyers said he deserved probation and 2,000 hours of community service.

Semprevivo previously said he acted out of “foolish ambition” for his son’s happiness. Georgetown expelled his son over the scheme.

